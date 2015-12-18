White House Holiday Cookies Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the royal icing frosting:

½ cup fresh or pasteurized large egg whites

1 (1-pound|454-gram) bag confectioner’s sugar (about 4 cups)

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, strained

for the cookies:

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup|1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large egg

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup all-purpose flour

Directions

For the royal icing frosting, place sugar in electric mixer and add three quarters of the egg whites and the lemon juice. Turn on slow speed and mix until blended, adding more egg whites carefully until you achieve the desired consistency. For the cookies, blend sugar and butter in electric mixer with paddle attachment until smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla, and salt. Scrape the bottom of the mixer well. Add the flour in 3 parts on low speed. Mix all until well-combined. Scrape the bowl again. Remove dough from bowl. Place dough onto a parchment lined sheet pan and cover with plastic wrap. Roll dough out on a smooth, floured, surface to one quarter inch thick, and cut out desired holiday shapes. (You may refrigerate and re-use the excess dough.) Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the cookie shapes on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, and bake for 12-15 minutes. The cookies should be golden brown all around the edges. When cool, dip into colored royal icing frosting. Colored with desired food colors.

From How To: Make Holiday Bo and Sunny Obama Cookies with the White House

