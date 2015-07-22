White Isle Journals no. 7: Solomun Goes b2b with His Role Model

Every week, I’ll bring you deep inside Ibiza life, up-close and personal and behind the scenes. Then, I’ll pick my own +1 from the island to show you the beating heart of the White Isle––the people. Lastly, I’ll pick the track that took over the airwaves for me that week. There’s so much going on, and on this party Island, you tend to forget fast. That’s why I wanted to write it all down, so I can remember it all and share with you.

Even after last week’s highlights, this week went off with a bang. At Pacha, I had the one and only Pete tong as my special +1 artist and I really enjoyed playing b2b with him the last two hours of the party.



And if you ask where the afterparty took place I would have to confess, there was no afterparty. Why? Because the next highlight was just knocking at the door: playing Cocoon on the Terrace, for the first time, and I knew that I would need all my powers for this night because this year Sven Väth and I arranged a swap. That means, he plays for me at Solomun+1 and I play for him at Cocoon.

I have to confess: I was really, really nervous before I started to play. The whole dinner beforehand, I was nervous but when I got in the booth then with Sven of course I began to relax.

Sven played such a nice set before me and allowed me a lot of space for my set afterwards. We continued for about three hours playing b2b until around 9AM when the party was closed. Then I went home, super relieved and happy.

And I have to say, to play b2b with maybe the biggest role model in our music on this beautiful terrace, while the sun is rising and nobody wants to go home––this truly has a certain energy.

I can’t wait for September when Sven will come to my party…

Introducing Benjamin



Ben was just standing there one day, accompanied by a pretty girl, and we got to know each other. One thing that really makes Ben special in our party world is that you can always talk normally to him, he will never be too drunk or too wasted or too I don’t know, and he is one of the very few people I have invited to my house here in Ibiza to watch football together.



Because Ben is one of the Robot Heart guys from Burning Man, I always figured he was American. Well, and also because he loves to say “Hey Dude,” but it turns out that he is 100% British and, of course, into football. Not soccer, my American friends…football. Together, we watched the Germany vs. Brazil game in the last World Cup.

What’s your name?

Benjamin Alexander AKA Black Jesus AKA Smooth Jazz

Where do you come from?

Northamptonshire, UK, but I lived in Hong Kong, Thailand, Bali and London before getting here

Why Ibiza?

Why not? Amazing weather, beautiful people, and the ability to listen to the best music in the world every single night. Where else can you do that? And there’s a magical vibe that makes you feel like home.

Why a Solomun party?

For the music primarily. It’s pretty much my favourite night of the week and I feel like home there.

What will you do after finishing this interview?

Continue drinking some beer and the hopefully having a disco nap before going out to Solomun+1!

Benjamin on Partying with Solomun

One of my favourite stories with Solomun was at the last year’s Closing Party, when Solomun was scheduled to play all night long. We left the club at 9AM, even though it was still packed, to head to the afterparty near Es Cavallet.



The party was in a beautiful villa with amazing views of the beaches and the salt flats below. Solomun played all day and all evening long. He didn’t stop at all. He’s like a machine! I left shortly after sunset to shower and get to DC 10 later on. And who do you think I met when I was at the club around midnight?

Solomun…with two beautiful women and his manager. We didn’t speak so much, he just gave me a hug and grabbed my ass! I bet he doesn’t remember that, but one thing was for sure: this guy was on a mission. The machine never stops. But hey, it was the Closing…

But this year I have the same problem like the last couple years: Solomun+1 always impedes my ability to get to DC 10 Circo loco every week, cause I wake up every Monday with the biggest hangover. Solomun: I blame you for this!

Solomun’s Ibiza Track of the Week: &ME – “Woods”

