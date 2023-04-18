Man Who Shot Black Teen Knocking at His Door Was Just Arrested

The white man who shot a Black teen in the head and arm after the teen went to the wrong home has been charged with two felonies.

Andrew Lester, 84, of Kansas City, Missouri, surrendered to police Tuesday after an ordeal that began the night of April 13, when he allegedly shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Yarl, who is alive and recovering, mistakenly showed up at Lester’s home while trying to pick up his younger brothers.

Lester proceeded to shoot Yarl with a handgun through a glass door, according to Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson. Thompson announced a warrant for Lester, who has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, on Monday, but Lester didn’t turn himself in to authorities until Tuesday. His bond has been set at $200,000. A first-degree assault conviction could result in life imprisonment, while an armed criminal action conviction carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Thompson said in a news conference Monday, “There was a racial component to the case.”

Lester was initially taken into custody and released after 24 hours, prompting protests in front of his house at which people shouted “Black lives matter.” Thompson said that in Missouri people are let go after a 24-hour investigative hold unless there’s enough evidence to charge them.

After the shooting, Yarl went to a neighbor’s house and was told to lie on the ground and wait while they called for help, his family told the New York Times. His father told the Times Yarl was released from the hospital on Sunday, following surgery to remove the bullets, which hit him on the side of his forehead and his right arm. He still can’t speak but is expected to fully recover.

According to a probable cause document, Lester told police he thought his home was being broken into and he was “scared to death,” CNN reported. He said he picked up his gun before going to the door and was scared of Yarl’s size. Yarl’s aunt Faith Spoonmore told CNN her nephew is under six feet tall.

Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” laws do not require a person to retreat before using deadly force if they think their life is being threatened.

President Joe Biden tweeted support for Yarl Tuesday afternoon.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence. And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better,” he wrote.

