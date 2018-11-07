White nationalist-backed Corey Stewart hosts sad party after losing to Tim Kaine

As it turns out, white nationalist support couldn’t help Corey Stewart, who made the preservation of Confederate monuments one of his central campaign issues, win his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine in Virginia.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election, was projected to win the race in Virginia immediately as polls closed, an indication that the race wasn’t that close. Polls have just closed in Virginia, with 43 percent of districts reporting. Kaine leads by 6 points, though the numbers are likely to change.

Videos by VICE

President Donald Trump, however, had predicted that Stewart had a “major chance of winning.”

Hello from the Corey Stewart election night party at the Harbour Grill pic.twitter.com/l2RmDcnUVN — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 6, 2018

Although he was born in Minnesota, Stewart made Confederate monuments one of his biggest talking points and promised voters he would work to preserve them. White nationalists also volunteered for Stewart’s campaign, and several of his aides have used racist language.



“Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don’t matter,” Stewart, who is a Yankee, once said.

Stewart famously had a tantrum on CNN during questioning from Chris Cuomo, who asked him about his ties to Paul Nehlen, the alt-right candidate running for Paul Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin. Stewart tried to deflect by pointing to Tim Kaine’s “antifa” son, who was sentenced to probation in 2017 for resisting arrest after demonstrating against a pro-Trump rally.

“You’re always playing the race card,” Stewart said to Cuomo, who is white.

Cover image: Republican Corey Stewart gestures during a debate with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)