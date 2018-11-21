White nationalist posts photos of racially diverse Toronto school children to “prove” white genocide

Parents living in Toronto’s East End are worried after a noted white supremacist posted two photos online of children who attend schools in the region.

Late last month, Ronny Cameron, a Toronto man who openly identifies as a racist white nationalist, posted a photo of a class of kindergarteners on his public Facebook page, with the caption, “This is what classrooms in Toronto look like now. Do you understand why I’m concerned about population replacement???”

The photo shows a group of children posing for their class picture, in an undisclosed school, with their teacher. The vast majority of children in the photo are not white.

Several days later, Cameron uploaded a YouTube video featuring the same photo to drive the point home. The video, called “Replaced,” also features another photo of children, this time in a Scarborough high school. Both are used by him to illustrate how, according to him, white people are being bred out by immigrants of colour. Unlike his post of the kindergarten photo, the video prominently features the high school’s name.

The idea of “white genocide” is a neo-Nazi and white nationalist conspiracy theory alleging the deliberate and gradual marginalization, replacement, or liquidation of white people in countries where they are the majority. Immigration is often framed by white supremacists as a central method by which this process is pushed forward.

The photo of kindergarteners received lots of attention online. It was reposted to numerous Facebook groups, including ones run by anti-racist activists. For example, a post about Cameron’s antics ended up on a group called East Toronto Your Modern Village and ended up generating over 350 comments. The same happened on a number of other groups, such as buy-and-sell groups catering to Toronto’s East End. This later resulted in numerous complaints against Cameron on Facebook, YouTube, and elsewhere.

Many parents, some of whom have children going to one of the two schools targeted by Cameron, began to worry that exposing the faces of the kids (along with the identity of at least one of the two schools), would end up sparking violence.

The sole suspect for the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 Jewish congregants were murdered, propagated the online conspiracy theory that Jewish refugee workers are letting terrorists into the U.S. Many parents are afraid that Cameron’s behaviour could lead to something similar.

“The TDSB finds these posts completely unacceptable and has done everything in its power to have them removed.”

After an initial barrage of criticism, Cameron decided to respond by blurring out the faces of the kindergartners. This did little to appease parents who wanted the incident to be investigated and for the photos to be taken down. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was soon notified of Cameron’s posts and alerted both schools.

“We’re aware of these posts and the impacted school has been notified,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told VICE News. “We have also notified Toronto Police and have reported the posts to the social media platforms where they’re located. The TDSB finds these posts completely unacceptable and has done everything in its power to have them removed.” Principals at both schools refused to comment on the matter.

As of now, Cameron’s posts on Facebook and YouTube haven’t been taken down. In a statement to Vice News, Facebook says that the kindergarten post simply doesn’t violate their community standards, while Youtube states that, although they’ve severely restricted Cameron’s video, they won’t remove it since it doesn’t involve a direct call to violence.

“I saw the blurry photo and at first I didn’t recognize it, but after a second look I realized it was from my son’s school,” one mother, who saw the post on a Facebook group for Scarborough mothers, told VICE News. She says she immediately spoke to the principal and was told that the school had already taken action. She says that the kindergarten class got a letter from the administration explaining what had transpired.

“As a parent I am appalled by this happening to these children, especially by a hate monger. I hope this never happens again,” said the mother, who asked that her name not be used in the story.

“This community is extremely diverse, as is most of Scarborough and it was disheartening in addition to terrifying to see this white supremacist hit so close to home,” Joy Henderson, a youth worker in Scarborough who lives close to the schools told VICE News. “The high school is on the shortlist for my son and it’s literally five minutes away from our home and about seven other elementary schools.”

In a public Facebook post, Henderson further expressed her frustration with the situation: “I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep because some alt right asshole is using his platform to stir up racial hatred towards children in schools in my area…my heart is racing, the tears are flowing and my mind will not turn off of all the horrible possibilities.”

Henderson was first alerted to Cameron’s kindergarten post by her friend Anna (not her real name), another mom in the area who saw someone address the incident on an anti-racist Facebook group. In the comments to that latter post, someone posted a screenshot of another woman’s comments to Cameron’s original kindergarten photo post. The woman, who is white, appears to be both an acquaintance of Cameron’s and also the owner of the photo. Her daughter appears in the photo.

“Ronny, I’ll have to ask you to take down the pic now,” the woman writes under Cameron’s post. “Didn’t know how many would be sharing this pic across the globe.” This and other comments where she says she “agree[s] with the majority of” what Cameron has to say prompted a lot of people to accuse her of willingly giving Cameron the photo in the first place. One of her later comments shows her calling for the faces of the kindergarteners to be blurred, as opposed to her original request for the picture to be taken down altogether.

Anna later called out the woman, who she discovered was part of a Beaches buy and sell group, for allegedly passing on the photo to Cameron. The post generated a lot of attention.

“I later posted about this in a separate parenting group I belonged to and there was complete outrage,” Anna says. “I believe over 500 people reported the post and Cameron’s page over the course of a couple of days, with many also calling police and the TDSB.”

The photo’s owner ended up deleting her Facebook profile, while switching to a new one with a different name. When reached for comment, her fiance responded angrily that Cameron is all to blame. He says that Cameron took the photo from her original Facebook profile without permission, and that his fiance had nothing to do with the incident.

The incident has galvanized the attention of parents (especially mothers) who have become more alert about the discrimination that exists in parts of their communities. But it has also made many of them much more nervous about their surroundings.

“I’m generally on edge sending my kid to school and showed him a picture of the guy so he can alert a teacher if he sees him,” says Kimberley H-F, whose son attends the high school featured in the YouTube video.

“I’m happy where I live and I’m glad my kids have friends of all races, religions and cultures. And if that racist bastard doesn’t like it, he can move,” she says.

Cover image of a Toronto District School Board sign in front of a high school in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.