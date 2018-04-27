Watch a Trailer For A New Doc That Tells Whitney Houston’s Tragic Story

When done well, a music documentary is much more than just a film: it’s a real, genuine glimpse at life, a peek behind the curtains of the people we idolize, and who seem so untouchable. Music docs ultimately give us access to big stars and their stories, and a new feature, WHITNEY, promises the biggest.

Helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (his film One Day In September took the Best Documentary Feature award in 1999), WHITNEY tells the story of the much-loved singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. Using original interviews and archival footage, the film, which will have its premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, hopes to tell the full extent of Houston’s complex and ultimately heartbreaking story. You can watch a short trailer above, which sets grand (deserved) proclamations about, as one voice puts it, “the greatest female entertainer of the 20th century,” to footage from across her whole career and the immortal “I Have Nothing.”

