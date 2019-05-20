Whitney Houston’s Estate Announces a Hologram Tour and New Music

Whitney Houston is joining a long list of celebrities who posthumously receive holograms created in their image. Tupac “performed” at Coachella in 2012, and Roy Orbison even had his own tour last year, 30 years after his death. Now, Pat Houston, sister-in-law and executor of the singer’s estate, shared her plans for the late singer in an interview with The New York Times. According to the interview, the estate is negotiating a Broadway play in addition to organizing a hologram tour paired with a new album with unreleased music.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music,” Pat Houston told the Times. In the seven years since the singer’s death, the estate has declined numerous offers, but ultimately went with a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing. The marketing company acquired 50 percent of the singer’s assets, which according to the Times, “include the singer’s royalties from music and film, merchandising, and the right to exploit her name and likeness.”

The hologram is the company’s first priority, preparing a set that includes “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All.” Houston’s original band and backup singers, including her brother Gary Houston, will also be performing the tour. The New York Times piece claims that unreleased songs recorded during the process of making her debut album Whitney Houston are “likely” to appear on the forthcoming album.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer. Follow her on Twitter.