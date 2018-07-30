Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Put Roy Moore Through a Pedophile Detector Test

Back in December, Judge Roy Moore lost the special election to become Alabama’s senator to Democrat Doug Jones after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, one of whom said she was 14 during an encounter when Moore was 32. The Republican has continually denied the accusations, but his claim apparently didn’t stand up next to Sacha Baron Cohen’s pedophile detector test.

On Sunday, the latest episode of Who Is America? saw Cohen as his character General Erran Morad in a sit-down interview with Moore. After talking about Moore’s support for Israel and Alabama’s reputation as “a place for equality,” Morad shows off a new gadget he says was developed by Israel’s army to detect an enzyme that’s supposedly secreted by pedophiles.

“It turns out that sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable,” Morad tells Moore. “In Israel they’ve developed a machine that is used in schools and playgrounds to detect anyone coming in, and if they detect the pedophile, the wand alerts the law enforcement and schools within a hundred-mile radius.”

To demonstrate, Morad waves the wand over himself and then near Moore, where it sounds off.

“It must be malfunctioning,” Morad says before trying it on another man in the room, to which it stays silent.

The device beeps next to Moore again before he catches on, ending the interview and telling Cohen-as-Morad that “it’s been nice.”

“I’ve been married for 33 [years] and never had an accusation of such things,” he says before walking out of the room.

Earlier this month, Moore joined several other conservatives, including Sarah Palin and Joe Arpaio, who ultimately admitted ahead of Who Is America?‘s debut that they had been duped by Cohen in an interview. And just last week, a Georgia state congressman was forced to resign after a particularly offensive appearance on the show—begging the question as to how much actual political fallout there is to come with four more episodes left to go.

