Picking between Jay-Z and Kanye West is an excruciating choice for any hip-hop fan. On one hand, Hov is a master at the art of rapping. He effectively perfected everything you could bring to the art of rhyming, all while never forsaking basic songwriting. However, Ye had an unprecedented run with some of the greatest albums of all time for 10 years, in addition to his producing acumen. Any hip-hop fan would struggle in picking between these two greats… Well, except for Dame Dash.

The former Roc-a-Fella mogul loathes his former friend Jay-Z so much, he refuses to even have the discussion. Instead, he told The Art of Dialogue that “Jay is not in the same league as Kanye.”

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“A real rock star goes all over, tours all over the world, and has a globe on a stage that costs $2 million a show. No sponsors. So Kanye sells out with everybody,” Dame Dash argued. “He does it completely independent. He does not have to wear a Yankee uniform. Nike’s not giving him no sponsorship. He makes his clothes independently, and he does quadruple [more than] a n***a that got a sponsorship.”

Dash said that Hov’s actions always feel “contrived” by comparison, calling him a “big fish in a very little pond.”

Dame Dash Calls Out Jay-Z… Again

This comes on the heels of Jay-Z selling out Yankee Stadium with ease for three different nights. None of his success seems to faze Dame in the slightest, routinely calling him out and demeaning his work. For instance, when Hov freestyled at Roots Picnic and teased Dame Dash’s teeth implants, he essentially rolled his eyes in response. He joked that Jay must’ve been strapped for cash if it meant dissing people again.

“It was whack. It was like a joke but it was a old joke. He used my lyrics,” Dame Dash said back in June 2026. “And I felt bad because I was like, it must be embarrassing for him to now have to be on that stage, not the same version of himself, and still have to work at that age cause he has to.”

Additionally, Dame Dash firmly believed that Jay-Z needed him to remain relevant. “We don’t have direct conversation, but I do feel like if I’m not around, he’s not relevant. I feel like that’s the reason why they have to bring my name up all the time,” he continued. “I thought that rap was bad. It was terrible.”