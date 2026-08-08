Who Is The Hood? Everything To Know About The Newest Marvel Rivals Character

Marvel Rivals just added season 9.5’s new character and he may not be quite as recognizable as some of the other heroes and villains to the casual Marvel fans.

the Hood’s Origin Story

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Although many of Marvel Rivals characters have been around almost as long as Marvel Comics, the game also doesn’t hesitate to lean into some newer or more obscure characters from time to time. The latest major update brings The Hood to the game as part of season 9.5.

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The Hood was created by Brian K. Vaughn (Y the Last Man, Runaways) and artists Kyle Hotz and Eric Powell only 24 years ago in 2002’s Hood #1. The Hood miniseries featured the super villain’s origin story as Parker Robbins evolves from a street level criminal to a full-powered super villain after robbing a Nisanti demon of its hood and boots.

The boots and hood give Parker the power of invisibility and levitation. In the years since then, The Hood has grown in power and become a recurring villain in Marvel’s version of the New York City criminal underground.

The Hood has made an appearance in the MCU, as well. The character appeared as a villain in the Ironheart series on Disney+.

It’s also worth noting that, for a period, Parker Robbins took up the Ghost Rider mantle in the miniseries Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance. It won’t be suprising to see that take on the character show up in the Marvel Rivals shop at some point as a cosmetic skin.

the Hood in Marvel Rivals

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The Hood appears in Marvel Rivals as the latest Vanguard to join the roster. He uses his trademark pistols and cloak to fight off the opposing team and soak up large amounts of damage.

Here is a detailed breakdown of his full toolkit:

Accursed Pistols – Shoot forward dual-wielded pistols. Gain increased Attack Speed when Demonic Energy exceeds 50%

Leaded Transformation – Enter Half-Demon State, transforming your arms into demonic rifles to unleash a rain of lead. These rifles have increased Attack Speed and Infinite Ammo. Every bullet that strikes an enemy triggers Lifesteal

Mantle of Oblivion – Spread your cloak to form a spherical barrier, blocking incoming enemy attacks. When Demonic Energy exceeds 50%, the radius of the sphere expands further.

Abyssal Veil – Throw a dark magic sphere that generates a Veil upon landing. Accursed Pistols shots passing through it generate more Demonic Energy and bullets from Leaded Transformation gain increased Lifesteal. Enemy projectiles passing through suffer reduced damage and healing output. Enemies who pass through the Veil take damage and are Blinded

Void Walk – Enter the Void for free-flight. Upon reappearing, gain a decaying Movement Boost and damage surrounding enemies

Ruinous Pact – Accumulate Demonic Energy by dealing damage via Accursed Pistols, blocking attacks with Mantle of Oblivion, or by using Void Walk. Reaching full energy automatically triggers the Half-Demon State

Demon of the End – Enter Full Demon State. Fire up to 6 high-powered shots that pierce through enemies and barriers, with the final shot being the most powerful. Hitting enemies grants Bonus Health to yourself and nearby allies

Chaos Collision – Base Effect: Gain a New Ability. Create an arcane zone that continuously damages enemies and applies stacking Damage and Healing Reduction. Reactivate to teleport to the zone’s center.

Enhanced Effect: When teaming up with Scarlet Witch, after teleporting, unleash a magical shockwave, dealing one-time damage to nearby enemies while launching them towards The Hood

New Moon’s Shadow – Base Effect: Enhances Abyssal Veil into a Lunar Barrier that blocks projectiles. Upon breaking, it detonates, damaging enemies and applying Damage and Healing Reduction. Enemies passing through take damage and are briefly Blinded.

Enhanced Effect: When teaming up with Moon Knight, the Lunar Barrier has greater shield value, and The Hood’s attacks that pass through it gain a bounce effect

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Marvel Rivals news and updates.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.