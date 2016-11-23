Who Knew Live Police Radio over Ambient Music Could be so Damn Soothing?

If you’re reading this, chances are you are a young person, which, right now at least, probably means you’ve got a lot on your mind. The world’s a scary place. So, I guess you could use some chill, right?



Youarelisteningtolosangeles.com, the brainchild of California native Eric Eberhardt, combines Los Angeles police scanner audio (though if LA isn’t your bag, there are a number of other city options including New York and Chicago as well as an option to create your own similar page) with ambient music from Soundcloud, and cityscape images from Flickr. The result is a perfectly atmospheric multi-sensory experience which will help you float away from all of your problems on a cloud of relaxing sounds and police callouts.

It’s an excellent accompaniment to working, or blocking everything out, or lying on your back, pretending to be the protagonist of an extremely aesthetically beautiful film about a twenty-something having an existential crisis. Whatever you want really, as long as it’s super chill. Listen here.

Videos by VICE

Follow Lauren on Twitter.



(Image via youarelisteningtolosangeles.com)