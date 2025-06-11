Who Needs Soulslikes When You’ve Got Holeslikes? ‘Cozy Holes’ Evokes ‘A Game About Digging a Hole’, but Makes It Magical (Demo Impressions)

It feels like every day, a new genre of video games is popping up. After blowing up the Steam charts shortly after release, A Game About Digging A Hole has seemingly started a new genre. One that I’m going to passionately refer to as “Holeslikes.” Cozy Holes is the first one that I’ve seen pop up, to be fair. But rather than just stealing the idea, it puts a more magical twist on the concept. As a magical shovel, passionately named Digby, it’s a game about adventure, exploration, and finding your roots. After getting three days of exploration time in the demo, I’m already eager to learn more about Digby and their past.

Screenshot: FlashPoint Games, LLC

There’s a Hole, There’s a Hole, There’s Another Hole Near the Bottom of the Beach in ‘Cozy Holes’

Cozy Holes is a simple game. It’s a game all about digging a hole, followed by more holes. The premise is easy enough for anyone to understand. But the more “magical” and mystical elements? They’re the show stopper here. Rather than playing an unknown and silent protagonist, we’re thrust into the life of Digby. This magical shovel is on a quest to learn more about its life. But it’s up to us to help them discover their heritage and uncover the mystery of how they came to be. I guess Death Stranding 2: On the Beach isn’t the only existential game coming out with a beach theme this year, huh? Cozy Holes lulls you in with its simple gameplay and keeps you interested by the unfolding mystery and the great choice of meditative music.

Videos by VICE

Saying that I could have fallen asleep playing this game typically wouldn’t be a compliment. But the music here is just incredibly relaxing. It’s the type of game you can turn on, turn down the sound just a tad, and just drift off into a world of relaxation. This meditative vibe isn’t just in the music, however. The whole world seems to enjoy the world of mysticism. Ancient stone tablets, magic, and more make Cozy Holes a more interesting package than I could have imagined.

There are some little gripes I have with the game so far. Including getting stuck on geometry more often than I’d like to admit. But this could turn out to be the relaxing hit we never knew we needed. As long as the two-person team at Flashpoint Games continues to add polish to this one, I’ll be more than happy to dig into it as much as I can.