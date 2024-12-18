Who Really Wants a Foldable iPhone or iPad?

Tim Cook’s company is supposedly baking up a couple of foldable Apples to be served over the next three years, but is the casual market finally ripe for foldable devices, or are they a half-baked idea?

Two days ago, The Wall Street Journal’s Yang Jie and Aaron Tilley reported that Apple is juicin’ for a 2026 release of a foldable iPhone. It lit up the web with speculation and excitement, but it was The Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu that had earlier slipped one past the goal posts and reported that Apple is working on a folding iPhone.

Videos by VICE

But… why?

Who asked for this, though? Is it enthusiasm from the casual users who comprise the meat of the market and justify the business expense of any mainstream phone, or is it that Apple is merely looking for the Next Big Thing to foster a sense of innovation that can revive flagging iPhone sales?

No doubt by asking the question, I’ve effected a sort of Schrödinger’s iPhone scenario whereby I’ve nudged our future onto a track in which foldable devices become de rigueur, and in the now-not-so-alternate future this article will be waved in front of my face (on the screen of a giant, foldable phone) by an obnoxious bar patron. But the only real excitement I’ve seen for foldable phones, both rumored and released, has been from inside my little tech journalist bubble.

Early adopters and journalists who’re paid to write about these things go gaga over foldables, but they went gaga over 3D television, too, and casual buyers just couldn’t care less. So it pays, when discussing the Next Big Thing, to ask who’s driving the hype machine.

Dropped into a purse, the double-thickness of a folded phone won’t much change the equation. Most people I know keep their phones in their pockets, though. Front or back pocket, would you mind if your phone bulged twice as far through your pants? It’s real, albeit, rhetorical question. For myself, my iPhone 15 Pro already prints like a brick through my pocket, and it’s a heroin-chic-thin smartphone.

The foldable iPhone (and any other foldable phone) banks on the assumption that people will care enough about gaining a few extra inches of screen real estate that they won’t mind the greater price (most are low four figures), the (at least for now) greater fragility, and greater thickness.

Samsung Galaxy z, Getty Images

I’ll Believe it When I See It

Between the two rumors, it’s the foldable iPad that excites me more. Over at Bloomberg, Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter purported two days ago that Apple’s next big project is an iPad with a foldable, 18.8-inch screen that would be like “two iPad Pros side-by-side.” Click if you like bouncing off paywall pages.

Gurman doesn’t name his sources, but he’s been rather reliable in the past. Still, with a targeted release for sometime in 2028, Apple would have plenty of time to let the technology catch up to the promises of such a device. A folded-up tablet of that size could slip into the padded laptop pocket of a computer backpack or a seat-back pocket on an airplane easily and then unfold for a massive, portable experience. Power users, such as graphic artists, would have the most to gain from such a huge display.

Not to discount Apple’s ability to shift consumer expectations, and the market along with it, by sheer force of will and market cap. Folks complained of irreplaceable batteries for years, a valid complaint, and then most of the Android world fell in line. Then it was the disappearance of the headphone jack. Apple said no more jacking, and we all just eventually stopped asking.

I’m not writing off the possibility that Apple can pull off a design coup and release something that won’t break from the constant flexing or scratch easily from a fingernail, even though I’d be gobsmacked if it didn’t cost a small fortune.

Your move, Apple. If there’s a company that can build the product nobody knew they wanted and then convince them they need it, it’s you. But it’s not infallible, so I’ll believe the foldable revolution when somebody bends it into a paper airplane and tosses it onto my doorstep.