Who the Hell Spat on Eric Trump? Maybe Not the Lady Who Raised $5K From GoFundMe

In a bizarre twist, a woman who claimed to have spit on Eric Trump in the bar where she works may have been lying — although it seems someone did spit on the president’s son.

After a waitress at a high-end cocktail bar in Chicago posted on Facebook “Got fired for spitting on Trump Jr. Who’s hiring? I’m a bartender,” a friend of hers started a GoFundMe page. It raised $5,430 in about 12 hours from hundreds of apparent fans of the alleged spitter.

Videos by VICE

But on Thursday morning, Block Club Chicago reported that her friend, who is not identified, claimed he had been deceived. He said the person he created the account for, who is also unidentified, had not spit on Trump. He’s working with GoFundMe to return the money.

Read more: Don Jr. and Eric Trump are going to try really hard not to hire undocumented workers.

Trump, for one, is sure he got spat on. And he somehow blamed the alleged incident on the entire Democratic Party. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning,” he told Breitbart.

Skepticism was raised because the restaurant where the spitting allegedly happened, The Aviary, said they had put the waitress on leave before making any permanent decisions about whether to keep her on board.

She was detained by the Secret Service and held in custody for two hours before Trump ordered her released without pressing charges.

Read more: Trump has spent nearly $1M wishing himself happy birthday on Facebook.

The man who started the GoFundMe account said in a statement to Block Club, “I believed her, and I wanted to help, because the Trump administration is putting people in concentration camps, threatening to take our neighbors away, and wreaking havoc.”

“I’m sorry for misleading folks, but I’m not sorry for trying to support people who stick up for their communities,” he added.

Cover: Eric Trump meets locals in the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare, on June 5, the first day of President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA Wire URN:43342022 (Press Association via AP Images)