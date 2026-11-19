It may be hard to believe after so many years of eagerly anticipating its arrival, but GTA 6 is finally here! There’s so much to be excited about that it’s difficult to choose just one thing to focus on, from the great music on the radio as players drive around, to being able to observe over 60 species of bird and other forms of wildlife – and, of course, the performances behind main characters, Jason and Lucia.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you’re trying to remember where you’ve seen Jason and Lucia before, we’re here to help…

GTA 6 introduced players to Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose complicated history and criminal exploits serve as the lynchpin of the game. When one particular job goes off the rails, they are plunged deeper into a world of – unsurprisingly – vice, leading to plenty of missions and side quests for players to dive into.

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The cast bringing this game to life features some familiar voices and faces, including Stephen Root of King of the Hill fame as Jason’s boss, and former Saturday Night Live castmate Bobby Moynihan as Cal. But, of course, it’s the actors behind Jason and Lucia who really steal the show. For anyone wondering why the two sound so familiar, here is where you may have seen them before.

Manni L. Perez is the actress behind Lucia, the first fully voiced, female character who is completely central to the story, and the first Latina lead character. According to her IMDB page, in addition to her acting career, Manni also practices martial arts, including Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She’s been featured in episodes of The Blacklist, the Marvel show Jessica Jones, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, along with voicing characters in Dora and the podcast series Full Moon.

Funnily enough, she has also voiced background characters in Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, credited as Clubber 2 and Blackjack Dealer, respectively.

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One of ‘GTA 6’s Lead Actors Has Actually Appeared in ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Before

Jason is portrayed by Dylan Rourke, whose acting credits include theater, film, and television. He played Happy Loman, the younger son of the titular salesman Willy in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. As for TV, fans can find him in three episodes of Station 19 as EMT Todd, and also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, and 9-1-1-: Lonestar. He also has a role in 2021 film Send It! and the TV movie Bury the Bride alongside Scout Taylor-Compton. GTA 6 is his first voice acting role.

Both actors not only brought their voices to the roles, but performed the motion capture for the characters as well, bringing their own physicality. While Manni brought much of her martial arts experience to the role, both she and Jason had stunt doubles for the more gnarly fight sequences. Lucia’s stunts were performed by Victoria Lee, while Jason’s stunts were divided between various performers, including Orlando Cruz, Andy Taylor, Duwaun White, and James Ortiz.

Manni and Jason are sure to receive their flowers for their performances in this game, and judging from the rave reviews surrounding GTA 6, the praise is undoubtedly well-deserved.