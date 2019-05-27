Who Wore It Better? K-Pop Stars Seem To Really Like This Shirt

Over the weekend, many acts took to HallyuPopFest’s 2019 red carpet, including Super Junior, Hyolyn, Winner, Pentagon and (G)I_DLE. The festival is Southeast Asia’s biggest K-pop festival, and thousands of fans came down and even slept overnight to catch a glimpse of their favourite idols.

All the stars looked fabulous, rocking looks that spanned from goth, bubblegum and straight up boss. But there’s one thing the fans might have missed when Super Junior walked the carpet right after Monsta X, making them the two acts to close the show.

Videos by VICE

And that small detail is Leeteuk and Won-Ho’s closely resembling outfits. So similar, they look nearly identical. But that’s because they are. Yes, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Monsta X’s Won-Ho wore the exact same white shirt, paired with black pants. Is this the hottest summer formal look with its airy deep v-neck lace up, black contrast trim, and dress up or dress down sensibility?

Was this a genius plan or a disastrous coincidence?

Check out Monsta X’s entrance here:

And Super Junior’s entrance here: