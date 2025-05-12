Who Would Have Thought That Washing Dollar Bills Would Be So Much Fun in ‘Cash Cleaner Simulator’? (Review)

I sit. In my desolate room. No lights. No music. Just money. I washed everyone. Run away forever. But I’m feeling better. Cash Cleaner Simulator has officially become my new obsession, after spending this whole weekend dropping boatloads of cash into literal washing machines to clean it off. Sopping wet dollar bills, grimy money, fake bills; it all adds up here. I find myself locked inside a room with nothing more than a small cushion, a small radio playing classical music, and a pile of money. How did I get here? What’s even going on? I don’t know, but I’m loving every second that I’m spending inside the world of Cash Cleaner Simulator, and I don’t want it to end.

‘Cash Cleaner Simulator’ Is Genuinely therapeutic. Turn Your Brain Off, Clean Money, Get Back Into It

Cash Cleaner Simulator shares a surprising amount in common with a game like PowerWash Simulator. Yes, they’re both games about cleaning stuff off, but I primarily mean on the story front. They both start fairly innocuously: you need to do your job, no questions asked, and do it well. But as you progress, the story begins to unravel, showing that there is much more here than we may have initially thought. Without going into spoiler territory? Cash Cleaner Simulator has a ton of twists and turns. Certainly, nothing is normal here, and I can’t wait to find out what’s going to happen next.

The basic premise of Cash Cleaner Simulator is incredibly simple. Grab bunches of cash, sort them out, and send them off to legit “businesses” that totally don’t have ulterior motives at all or anything like that. On top of the $10,000 in unmarked bills, they just needed a new mattress to sleep on. That’s why I needed to chop one open and load it with money before sending it down the conveyor belt. They’re just wanting a good night’s sleep. How wholesome!

Using the Dark Web, I’m able to take on a variety of different jobs. Some pay me well, while others pay terribly but give me excellent items. I scan through, picking and choosing, all while stuffing anything in my warehouse full of tainted money. It’s a blast!

Don’t Rush Your Way Through ‘Cash Cleaner Simulator’. Take Your Time and Savor the Flavor

Something that I was genuinely surprised about in Cash Cleaner Simulator is how in-depth things can get. Much like real life, fake bills can easily be discovered. But marked bills, ink-stained bills, literal dirty money, and more can make each delivery more interesting. Putting the literal meaning of laundering money to use, I have to take this dirty cash, shove it into a washing machine, and dry it off before sending it to its new home. It’s like a Tamagotchi, but instead of cleaning up poop and feeding it, I have to take care of different types of bills.

Each mission has a specific set of goals I need to accomplish if I want the most money possible for myself. Some wouldn’t care about what kind of money I sent, as long as the total amount was met and it was in the right container. Other people, though? They were picky about their cash. They wanted only $100 bills, clean, banded, wrapped in plastic, delivered in a suitcase. It made the repetition of counting money over and over feel much less mundane, and there was always something exciting right around the corner.

in conclusion

I do genuinely hope there’s a faster way of getting through marked bills in the future, but otherwise? I can’t get enough of Cash Cleaner Simulator. It’s itching a very specific part of my brain. Maybe it’s because of the genuinely impressive physics, watching money explode on the floor in a vibrant green pool. Oh, it could be because of the satisfaction of watching fake bills getting blasted out of the side of the large Money Counter. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s because it’s an incredibly fun passion project, brought to life in a way that makes it easy to enjoy for everyone. After thinking about it, I think it’s because of the physics.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Cash Cleaner Simulator is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.