Who You Got? The Padres 1-5 Starters or the Dodgers 6-10 Starters?

We’ve all played the “would you rather” game with baseball players. If you’re starting a franchise, who would you rather have? Or for one at bat with the game on the line?



What could make that hypothetical more fun? Asking actual talent evaluators who they would rather have. This season, we’ll take some of the best players/groups in baseball and ask scouts and executives who they’d take in a head-to-head situation.

On paper, the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the deepest starting staffs in baseball. On paper, the San Diego Padres are technically a Major League Baseball team. Unfortunately, that MLB team has one of—if not the—worst rotations in the league.

To illustrate just how deep the Dodgers are, and just how deep the Padres aren’t, I decided to ask a National League executive what he would rather have: The Padres rotation 1-5, or the Dodgers backup rotation 6-10.

To do this, I used the MLB depth charts provided by the club, and then added the two top starters on the Dodgers Triple-A staff. Another note: When I called the NL Executive and asked him to do this, he laughed. A lot. Here are his answers.

6. Julio Urias vs. 1. Jhoulys Chacin— “Even for only this year, I’d rather have Urias.”

No biggie, Padres fans. Urias is one of the best young left-handers in the game. He’s only number six because of inning rules. He’s really good.

7. Alex Wood vs. 2. Clayton Richard— “I hate Wood’s delivery and think he profiles better as a reliever, but he’s a better pitcher than Richard .”

Again, this probably speaks more to the depth of the Dodgers than the not goodness of the Padres. Alex Wood would be pitching in the middle of a lot of rotations. Clayton Richard wouldn’t, but, yeah, optimism.

8. Scott Kazmir vs. 3. Trevor Cahill– “Not close. Kazmir.”

Uh oh.

9. Brock Stewart vs. 4. Jered Weaver– “So it’s a reliever against a guy who can’t get his fastball above 83 mph. I guess I’ll go with Weaver because Weaver can at least eat some innings.”

The Padres are on the board!

10. Ross Stripling vs. 5. Luis Perdomo– “This is close, but I’ll take Stripling. I think Perdomo is going to be a good one, but he probably ends up as a reliever, maybe a closer. Stripling [has] a better chance of starting long-term.”

Final score: Dodgers backup rotation four, actual Padres rotation one.

I’m not sure whether this is a compliment to the Dodgers, an insult to the Padres, or I guess a little of both. It’s probably more a reflection on San Diego’s rebuilding project than anything else.

There are better days ahead for the Padres. This year, however, is probably going to be ugly. At least the weather’s nice.