Whoa, Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back as Neo for ‘Matrix 4’

Warner Bros. has been teasing a Matrix reboot since 2017, when Michael B. Jordan was supposedly in talks to star, but details around the project have been scarce. Or they were, until now. On Tuesday, the studio officially announced that the new Matrix film is officially headed into production in 2020—and it’s going to bring Keanu Reeves back as Neo, apparently, Variety reports.

Warner Bros. head Toby Emmerich said Tuesday that Carrie-Anne Moss will also reprise her role as Trinity, and original Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is on-board to direct. “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Videos by VICE

Wachowski will co-write the screenplay as well, alongside Aleksandar Harmon and David Mitchell, who previously worked with the Wachowskis on their absolutely unhinged Netflix series, Sense8. It’s unclear if Lilly Wachowski, who helmed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister, will have a hand in the new film.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski reportedly said. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

The idea that Reeves, Moss, and Wachowski are all coming back together for another Matrix movie, 20 years after the first one hit theaters is something to get excited about, regardless of how brain-bleedingly confused you were after The Matrix Revolutions. To borrow a phrase from the inimitable Keanu Reeves himself, uh, whoa.