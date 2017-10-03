Whoops! Yahoo! Says! 2013! Hack! Actually! Hit! 3 Billion! Users!

Remember the Yahoo hack? Yes, that’s a tough question, because there were at least two separate massive Yahoo hacks revealed in 2016. The first one, which occurred in 2013, hit 1 billion. The second, which occurred in late 2014, hit 500 million users globally.

The company revealed on Tuesday that the 2013 breach actually hit 3 billion users—virtually every single individual who ever had a Yahoo email account. Oath, the new name Yahoo got after Verizon bought it last year, disclosed the figure in a new filing.

“The company recently obtained new intelligence and now believes, following an investigation with the assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft,” the notice read.

It’s unclear how the company found this new information. We reached out to Oath and will update the story if and when they respond. A Verizon spokesperson declined to comment beyond the filing and press release.

Correction: a previous version of this story stated that Yahoo initially disclosed that the 2013 breach had hit 500 million people. Actually, Yahoo said the breach affected 1 billion.

