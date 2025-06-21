Who’s the Most Popular VTuber on Twitch Right Now? This Source Says It Isn’t Even Close

VTubers are everywhere these days. YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, even Kick, this feels like a summer set for some incredible growth in the VTubing industry. But if you’re looking for the most popular VTuber streaming right now, the one watched the most across Twitch? Well, according to Streams Charts, it’s not even close. With over two million hours viewed throughout the past 30 days, VShojo lays claim to the top VTuber on the entire streaming platform.

VShojo, come collect your Prize

Did you guess Zentreya? Yes, it’s everyone’s favorite text-to-speech cyborg and dragon babe, Zentreya. According to data from the “most watched Twitch VTubers” category on Streams Charts, she is the most popular VTuber on Amazon’s streaming platform across the past 30 days. As of this article’s publication, Zen has streamed for 495 hours between May 22nd to June 20th, with 2,246,519 hours consumed by viewers across that stretch of time.

Streams Charts data on the most watched VTubers across Twitch from May 22nd to June 20th, 2025. Zentreya leads. Screenshot: Streams Charts

Zentreya has a healthy lead as the most watched VTuber, too. Second place goes to Neo-Porte’s Hiiragi Tsurugi at 1,344,391 hours watched, while fellow VShojo talent Ironmouse snags third at 1,196,258 hours viewed. In other words, the American-based agency’s founding members continue to dominate Twitch, certainly a mark of pride for VShojo as it approaches its fifth birthday in November.

is zen the most popular vtuber across categories?

Screenshot: Zentreya

So, does this mean Zentreya leads Twitch on every single relevant metric to rank VTuber subculture influence and popularity? No. VTubing is an immense industry that spans multiple languages and regions. Zentreya is highly watched. But if you go by other metrics to determine the most popular VTuber, things get more complicated.

While Zentreya clocks in at an average viewer count of 4,539 across the past 30 days, she’s actually in ninth place for Twitch VTubers by most average viewers. First place for CCVs would go to Nijisanji’s Kanae at 12,663, followed by Neuro-sama creator Vedal for 9,741, Tsurugi for 9,004, Mystic Talent’s Shylily (7,360), VShojo’s ironmouse (6,562), Mystic’s Filian (6,377), Tachibana Hinano of VSPO!’s Iris Black Games (5,799), Nijisanji’s Ibrahim (5,216), Zentreya, and then Akami Karubi of esports organization Crazy Raccoon (4,488).

Then there’s the question of overall follower gain. First place goes to Filian at 18,800 followers added in the past 30 days. Next, Tsurugi takes second at 14,644. Vedal returns for 13,707 new followers, then fourth with Crelly (13,566), and Mythic’s Kenji at fifth (12,365). Zentreya doesn’t rank in the top 10, although she still lands in the top 20 for the past 30 days. She’s seen 5,959 followers added, snagging her 17th place for most new follows.

Zentreya might not dominate Twitch in terms of follows and average viewers. But her lead for hours watched is impressive. The fact that she is able to convert her high airtime to high view time means she is keeping her community engaged with the exact sort of content they want to see. So, there’s more of her to watch live, and her content is more likely to be clipped, highlighted, and shared on social media. And thus, more and more people are viewing her than ever before across the internet.

So, keep streaming, Zentreya. You’ve cracked the code. And who knows, maybe more VShojo talent will join her at the top one day soon.