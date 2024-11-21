Why a Scottish Farm Is Selling a $344 Cup of Coffee

If you thought Starbucks’ prices were high, just wait till you hear this. This weekend in the U.K., people will be invited to purchase a flat white for £272. In U.S. terms, that cup of Joe—a double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk—will run you $344.

The offer is part of a crowdfunding campaign by Mossgiel Organic Dairy, a Scottish dairy farm. In a recent Instagram post, the family-run business explained why they went this route. Essentially, they need to raise £272,000 in order to “take on big dairy and make sure quality milk can be turned into flat whites for years to come.”

Videos by VICE

In a follow-up Instagram post, the company tried to woo investors.

“As well as a quick caffeine buzz, you’ll continue that great feeling for years as one of OUR business partners in the Mossgiel herd!” the post read.

Those who opt to invest £272 during the campaign will get 34 shares of the company. Therefore, the one-time coffee that comes with the shares is actually free. Or the shares are free and the coffee is exorbitantly priced. You decide.

What Makes the Milk So Special?

As for what makes Mossgiel Organic Dairy’s product so great, the company said that their organic “slow” milk froths, foams, sips, and tastes better than the supermarket stuff. The company also claims to be challenging the big dairy industry “by providing a genuine, sustainable alternative to conventional milk and plant-based substitutes.”

“Basically,” the company wrote, “we believe there’s a world where farming works in harmony with nature, where cows are happy, and milk is delicious.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Mossgiel Organic Dairy’s fundraiser still needed just under £150,000 to meet its goal.

“This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white in the U.K.—but it’s much more than just a lovely drink,” owner Bryce Cunningham told the Associated Press. “We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down, it’s a pretty good deal. How much is the future of farming worth?”



