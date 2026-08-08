Why A$AP Mob Will Never Fully Get Back Together, According to A$AP Rocky

The A$AP Mob will never be the same again. In a sense, they were never going to be the same after the passing of A$AP Yams. But A$AP Rocky assumed the leadership role, and it led to some fun, eventful mixtapes that spotlighted some lesser-known acts. Guys like A$AP Nast got to rap with Method Man on “Trillmatic”; it provided launching pads for the careers of A$AP Ferg and Twelvyy alike. Even artists who weren’t directly affiliated with the group like Playboi Carti benefited from the Mob.

But ever since A$AP Relli claimed he was shot by Rocky, he felt hurt by the group. In an interview with Jason Lee for BET, he recalled the betrayal he felt watching someone he was close with on the stand speaking against him. Ultimately, A$AP Rocky felt like people in the crew were simply trying to come up off his success.

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Additionally, once he started dating Rihanna, his time with members of the mob dwindled accordingly. “I think a lot of them got nervous. Like ‘So what does that mean for me? What’s that mean for my opportunities.’ That’s what I take from it,” Rocky explained.

Will A$AP Mob Ever Come Back Together?

Rocky remained optimistic about the prospect of the group getting back together. But if they do, Relli will always be excluded from the group. “That n***a tried to kill me, take me away from my kids. Like if I would have did 25 years in jail, I’m dead,” A$AP Rocky said.

A$AP Ferg changing his name also made him feel uneasy. They had been close long before he got famous from rapping. Originally, the plan was for him to rap with Ferg in a duo. But Ferg’s mind was more focused on fashion. Rocky dropping “Purple Swag” and signing to a record label changed their relationship slightly. “I’m guessing he always felt like he was in my shadow or like I was big homie. And that’s not the case,” A$AP Rocky said.

Additionally, the Harlem MC questioned why Ferg never changed his name completely from streaming services. It felt backhanded in his eyes. “When I look on Apple Music, it still say A$AP Ferg. When I look on Spotify, it still say A$AP Ferg. So why you in interviews going so hard about how you dropped your name?” A$AP Rocky wondered.

Regardless of that conflict, he sees a world where they can reunite. “I don’t got no bad blood towards Ferg,” he said. “Me and Ferg could hash it out any day now because I love Ferg.”