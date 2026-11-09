Why Adrien Brody Never Hosted ‘SNL’ Again After His Infamous 2003 Appearance

On May 10, 2003, Adrien Brody hosted Saturday Night Live for the first and only time—thus far, at least. During the show, Brody introduced musical guest Sean Paul while wearing fake dreadlocks and speaking in a Jamaican accent that would make Tom Hanks’s son cringe. “Re-speck, all our speck. You know, my wrist-speck, my neck-speck, my knee-speck, my ankle-speck,” is one of the things that legitimately came out of his mouth that evening.

You can check it out for yourself below.

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the way Adrien Brody can't even go on SNL as part of his Oscar campaign because he's banned from ever appearing again after going off-script and doing this nonsense: pic.twitter.com/DEgYbAnbim — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

The fact that Brody hasn’t returned to SNL since then has sparked several rumors. For example, it’s been claimed that Lorne Michaels was upset about this segment because it wasn’t planned. However, as some have pointed out over the years, Brody’s rastaman bit was replaced in reruns by a version that he’d done in the dress rehearsal.

Under the circumstances, it couldn’t have been completely unplanned.

The Strange Story Behind Adrien Brody’s First and Only ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Another popular story that people continue to run with is that Brody was banned from ever appearing on the show again due to his behavior in that clip. But according to Brody, that isn’t actually true—as far as he’s aware, anyway. “I also have never been invited back on,” the actor told Vulture in 2024. “So I don’t know what to tell you.”

In addition to that, Brody revealed that SNL had provided him with the costume he wore for that portion of the show and confirmed that he did the same routine in front of everybody at the dress rehearsal. “I think Lorne wasn’t happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to,” he explained. “I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly.”