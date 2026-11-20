A spa resort is where you might find peace, relaxation, relief from your body’s aches and pains, and relief from the stress weighing on your mind. It could also be where you find a near-flawless 6,000-year-old polished greenstone axe.

As reported by the French Ministry of Culture, a team led by independent archaeologist Stefano Giuntoli began investigating a cavernous cavity discovered in 2024 at the Terme di Sorano spa resort in Italy.

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People have used this spot as a place of healing for thousands of years. Radiocarbon dating dates human activity at the site to around the middle of the 5th millennium BCE, making it potentially the oldest known health or ritual use of hot springs in the Neolithic era.

Inside this ancient spa, researchers found a variety of human-made stone structures, along with animal remains, pottery fragments, and flint.

Scientists Found a 6,000-Year-Old Axe That Appears to Have Never Been Used

The dig’s crown jewel is a small greenstone axe made from eclogite. Not the most impressive stone, but microscopic analysis revealed that the material traveled hundreds of kilometers from the Western Alps to central Italy. Even more fascinating, the axe shows no signs of wear and tear. Even the edge is completely pristine.

Clearly, this thing wasn’t used to chop wood or butcher animals, leading experts to believe its purpose leaned toward the symbolic or ceremonial. Neolithic communities treated natural water features like springs and waterfalls as mystical boundaries between worlds, so maybe this gorgeous unused axe was a gift to the gods?

Researchers are still analyzing animal bones and architectural structures to get a more complete picture of life in this thermal chillout area, where it seems humans have been relaxing and leaving behind their valuables for thousands of years.