Is Blood ‘In’ Right Now?

On Tuesday, the king and queen of the pop-punk revival AKA our contemporary Jack and Sally AKA the dark fairytale princess and weed personified, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, got engaged. Finally, a win for weird, hot people! But on Wednesday night, Fox revealed on Instagram that after she said yes, the couple took a far more serious step: They drank each others’ blood. While some fans were reportedly “horrified” by the idea, zoom out and it’s obvious that our sanguine romantics are simply doing what celebrities do best: Staying on trend. Because right now, blood is in, people!

First of all, this apparently isn’t even the first time Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, have exchanged blood over the course of their relationship. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Fox gifted Baker a necklace with a drop of her own blood with it, which Baker then memorialized with a creative Instagram caption: “i wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸.”

The necklace was an obvious nod to another celebrity couple with a hallowed spot in the Performative Horniness hall of fame: Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who famously wore necklaces with “vials” of each others’ blood during their three-year marriage, from 2000 to 2003.

See those necklaces? There’s blood in one of them. Photo by Fred Duval.

And if there’s a quasi-disturbing trend rippling through our pop cultural consciousness, you know there’s a Kardashian somewhere in the mix. Kourtney Kardashian and her rockstar fiancé Travis Barker both posted cryptic photos of medical-grade blood vials (one labeled with Barker’s name) to their Instagram stories last year—Kardashian, multiple times.

Need more proof? See the renewed buzz around certified It Girl and newest Kanye West muse Julia Fox’s 2017 art show, titled “R.I.P. Julia Fox,” which featured panels of silk she painted using a syringe filled with her own blood. “I love the way blood bleeds onto fabrics,” said Fox (Julia, not Megan, although honestly couldn’t it have been either one?) in a Huffington Post interview about the show. “I feel like blood is so precious and it’s only right that it be displayed on a fabric which is just as precious.” Devastatingly cool.

If you think famous people are going to shy away from making a bodily fluid trendy because, I don’t know, we’re living in a time where conspiracy theories have more political heft than ever, and one of the most popular ones incorporates the idea that an elite tier of the population literally drinks blood, think again! That’s the difference between a real #contentcreator and the rest of us: Where we see an idea that is “fucking deranged,” they see another way to bolster a new, neo-emo aesthetic. Bleed on, you crazy lovebirds!