Why Are People So Into Fairy Smut?

As autumn is upon us, more bookworms are cuddling up on the couch with a warm mug of tea and a good book—but the plots and characters within some of these steamy stories might surprise you.

Now, we all know there’s been an uptick in dark fantasy romance novels and fairy smut, as the booktok girlies call it. It seems readers’ preferences are changing, as they’re more enticed by fictional, oftentimes evil creatures than by actual human characters.

Videos by VICE

Joi AI, the first AI-lationships platform, analyzed thousands of characters created on the platform and found that nearly 1 in 10 of them are “seductive fantasy creatures.” This includes entities like demons, vampire lovers, succubi, and elves.

Yikes.

Why Do People Like Fairy Smut So Much?

What does this say about us, as a society?

Well, apparently, there’s a rise in attraction toward fictitious beings. I mean, we could argue that most romance novel characters—though human—are far different from any actual people you’d meet in real life. Books are notorious for portraying unrealistic, romanticized idealizations of humans.

But now, these fantasy novels are taking it one step further by bringing non-human characters to life.

That begs the question: Is the dating world really so bad that we find more comfort in (and attraction to) mythical creatures than actual humans?

Seems so—and I’m not shocked. Have you ever tried talking to your own species on the dating apps??? Regardless of your gender or sexual orientation, it’s a disaster out there.

But this data presents a unique perspective: It doesn’t seem like readers are attracted to their non-human characters because they’re…well, stand-up lovers. Most of them are violent, troubled, and quite controlling—the opposite of anyone’s actual type (hopefully).

Eva Carollo Photography/Getty Images

However, when thrown into a fictional world that’s riddled with sexual tension, readers tend to find solace (and satisfaction) in these characters. Why? Because they don’t present an actual direct threat.

“We all have a soft spot for the bad ones, even the ones that aren’t human,” said Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, and relationship therapist at Joi AI. “It isn’t uncommon to be attracted to vampires, demons, succubi—we like the danger and dominance.”

From a distance and in a safe context, of course. Like in a smutty fantasy novel or on Joi AI, as it turns out.

“It takes us out of the real world and gives us a break from the everyday routine,” Bronstein explained. “Interacting with them digitally allows us to flirt with power dynamics, erotic fear, and moral transgression.”

Is This Type of Thing Normal… Or Is It Dangerous?

We can access or even live out these fantasy tropes without the real risk of danger. Also known as “symbolic enactment,” the escapism becomes a ritual of sorts that allows us to act out our fantasies without the associated risks.

“It’s actually healthy and a normal human desire,” Bronstein said.

“Add to that the temptation of fantasy companions, who tap into the brain’s ‘supernormal stimulus’ response,” she continued. “Essentially, we’re hardwired to lust for heightened versions of what we really desire—youth, strength, and beauty—and fantasy characters provide this in concentrated form.”

How do you feel about this? Are we heading toward trouble, or are we merely seeking a harmless escape from the horrors of today’s dating scene?