Why Are So Many American Breweries Shutting Down?

Craft beer is on the decline and perhaps one of the strongest pieces of evidence of that notion is what’s going on in Colorado. The state is arguably one of the best in the US for breweries. In 2024, the state lost 41 breweries and saw beer sales shrink, according to the Colorado Beverage Coalition, per KDVR.

The group revealed that sales were down more in Colorado than the national average. The state saw a 3.2% decrease compared to the 2% drop-off nationwide.

Videos by VICE

Colorado Lost 41 Breweries in 2024—Another Sign of Craft Beer’s Decline

Shawnee Adelson, who is the executive director for the Colorado Brewer’s Guild, told Ark Valley Voice that a few factors contributed to the decline seen in the state. This includes inflation, supply chain issues, staffing shortages, and the declining interest in drinking alcohol.

All of these have led to the 41 closures seen this past year and the 140 taprooms that have closed since 2020. Adelson says the ramifications of the pandemic continue to be a factor behind the pain inflicted on the beer community.

A popular brewery in the Denver area, Fiction Beer Company, cited these reasons behind its difficult decision to announce its closure on Dec. 31. Speaking with the Denver Gazette, the brewery pointed to the difficulties of the industry, “What it comes down to is that the craft beer business is a difficult and demanding one and it’s time to move on to a less stressful venture for the sake of our kiddos and ourselves.”

It’s unfortunate to see these local businesses struggling through price hikes, rent increases, and the general downward trend of new drinkers.

In 2023, Colorado had the fifth most breweries per capita in the country. Vermont, Maine, Montana, and Alaska were just ahead of them, per Statista. To date, Colorado has more than 400 breweries, but it saw more businesses close up shop in 2024 than it did new ones open up, so we shall see where the future of craft beer lies.

Seeing one of the top states in the industry going through its struggles is likely indicative of what’s to come for many other states across the country.