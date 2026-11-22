If you’ve watched a college football or NFL game recently, you’ve probably noticed a few players each game who are rocking puffer jackets on their helmets. That extra layer of protection is called a Guardian Cap, and it’s designed to absorb some of the impact from football’s most dangerous collisions.

The idea is a simple one. The extra layer of foam helps absorb some of the impact energy before it reaches a player’s head, and more specifically, their brain. But do they actually work? Research shows that caps can reduce head acceleration, but the benefit depends on the helmet type and how impactful the collision was.

Videos by VICE

A 2025 NFL study linked Guardian Cap use to a 54-62 percent reduction in preseason practice concussions. Ironically, you’ll notice they’re used most when players are on the practice field. Sadly, those findings didn’t determine how much those caps can help protect players during games.

Of course, no extra layer of protection, or type of helmet, can prevent concussions entirely. That said, the odds of a Guardian Cap making your concussion worse are slim to none, which is why they’ve grown in popularity over the last few years.

Why Aren’t Guardian Caps Mandatory in the NFL?

So, why aren’t the caps mandatory in games yet? Well, the NFL requires caps for most position players during contact practices. The only exemptions are for certain approved helmets. As of 2026, wearing a Guardian Cap during games is still optional. In fact, the caps weren’t even legal for regular-season games until 2024.

It’s no surprise, but some players don’t want to wear them because they aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing. Darius Slay joked in 2024 that “My game is part of my swag,” which is why he hasn’t rocked one during a game yet.

Tight end Josh Whyle started wearing a cap after getting two concussions. When asked to expand, he told the Titans website in 2024, “Just for my own safety.” “Can’t afford to get another one, and I want to be out there playing on Sundays.”

In a 2024 Instagram video, tight end Kylen Granson said his upcoming wedding and his desire to preserve memories led him to start wearing one regularly. “I want to be able to remember our first dance 30 years from now,” he said.

For some players, the comically large helmet is worth the extra precautions. For others, they’d rather risk a little more brain damage before looking silly on the football field.