Why Are You Listening to Music When You Could Be Watching This Bounce House Fly into a Power Line?

What is entertainment, really? Is it a sound? An image? An idea? What is it that animates those pleasure centers in our brain, that makes us reach for the nearest carton of popcorn and munch away contentedly as we enjoy the stimuli presented to us? What is it that will forestall the inescapable specter of death that haunts us all? Answering these questions, of course, is an eternal conundrum. Here at Noisey, we tend to resort to drowning them out with music.

But sometimes, there are better things than music, like this video of a bounce house that went airborne in Niagara County, New York, and the phrases uttered therein, which are a symphony unto themselves. It goes like this:

Movement 1 (Mezzo Forte): “Oh my god the bounce house! Is everybody accounted for?”

Movement 2 (Agitato) : “That’s gonna hit the power line!”

Movement 3 (Andante) : [bounce house flies into power line with satisfying thud]

Movement 4 (Espressivo, forte): “Ohhhh shit!”

Fin

Watch it below:

Video of bounce house as it flies into high tension lines

in Town Of Niagara pic.twitter.com/VIQfYPqkOm — Niagara Co.Fire Wire (@NCfirewire) June 18, 2016

