Why Bartenders Are Begging Customers to Stop Ordering This Popular Cocktail

I freaking love a mojito. Well, I did back when I drank. But making them? Different story. When I bartended at McMenamins outside Portland, Oregon, we actually had to walk outside and physically pick fresh mint every time someone ordered one. I swear, I’d spend 10 minutes making a drink that took someone about five minutes to finish. And if they ordered another round? God help me.

Bartenders everywhere seem to share that pain. Several UK bar owners recently told Metro they’ve stopped serving mojitos altogether. Fresh mint spoils quickly, crushed ice isn’t always available, and making one properly takes time. Nathan Price, co-owner of Bar Glue in Liverpool, described the cocktail as “a bit of a b*****d.”

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He’s certainly not the only bartender who’s complained. One Reddit user recalled a customer ordering 20 mojitos near the end of an already busy night, something they said they’d never forgive. There’s also what’s known among some bartenders as the mojito effect: one customer orders one, everyone sees the mint and crushed ice, and now you’re making them for half the bar. Some bartenders have even admitted to pretending they’re out of mint to avoid the whole ordeal.

The Surprising Reason Bartenders Are Getting Fed Up With Mojitos

The irritating thing is that mojitos aren’t that complicated. Rum, lime, and sugar are also the foundation of a daiquiri, a drink you can shake and pour without much fuss. Cocktail consultant Gergő Muráth told Metro that a mojito is essentially a longer daiquiri. Except now you’re muddling mint, adding ice, and finishing with soda while six other people are waiting for their drinks.

Some bartenders think the complaints are ridiculous. Dan Sabo, a longtime mojito defender, told PUNCH that “it’s the drink I’ve yelled at the most people for refusing to make.” He believes bartenders should be willing to make a good mojito, and I can’t really argue with that. They’re delicious.

But there’s a time and place. One bartender told Insider that mojito drinkers have “great taste” but need to “learn to read the room.” If it’s a slow afternoon, go for it. If there’s a long line for drinks, please don’t do it—unless you’re prepared to piss off the bartender and probably all the people standing behind you.

Personally, I’ll never judge someone for loving a mojito. They’re glorious. Just maybe don’t order a round of them five minutes before closing, and if your bartender has to go outside and pick the mint, tip accordingly.