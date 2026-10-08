Why Biceps Are Having a Very Horny Moment Right Now

You can tell a guy his gym routine is paying off with a compliment, or you can climb on and grind on his bicep for your own pleasure. Men seem pretty excited about the second option.

A woman recently asked Reddit if it would be weird to grind on her friend-with-benefits’ freshly jacked arm during foreplay, and the replies were overwhelmingly supportive. “It’s weird as hell on the surface, but it’s something that, if it happened to me, I would literally never forget it,” one man wrote, according to Metro. Someone else coined “bicepsual,” while another woman chimed in that she prefers pecs and hips. The internet has spoken.

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The arm obsession didn’t come out of nowhere. TikTok spent the summer obsessed with the “bicep trend,” where men stand around looking “normal” in a T-shirt before flexing and revealing their massive bulk. Women have always liked a good arm. Some are now looking at one and thinking, that could be fun.

This Unusual Sex Act Might Be the Ultimate Compliment for a Guy’s Biceps

Psychosexual therapist Becky Crepsley-Fox told Metro that grinding on a partner’s body comes up with her clients regularly. The technique is called broadening, where stimulation spreads across more of the vulva instead of concentrating on one small area. A flexed bicep just happens to be firm and conveniently shaped for the assignment.

From a purely anatomical standpoint, the bicep makes a pretty good “saddle” to hit all those good spots. Research from Indiana University found that only 18.4% of women said penetration alone was enough for orgasm. More than a third said they needed clitoral stimulation, while another large group said it made their orgasms better.

Sex therapist Laurie Mintz, author of Becoming Cliterate, has been arguing for years that penetration gets way too much credit. “When we equate intercourse and sex and call everything that comes before intercourse ‘foreplay,’ we are buying into the cultural script,” she told CNN.

Women who sleep with women also report higher orgasm rates than straight women. One study found that 86% of lesbians usually or always orgasmed during sex, compared with 65% of heterosexual women. For many women, the clitoris is the main event.

So if the bicep looks…inviting, ask first. Judging by the Reddit response, there’s a decent chance he’ll consider it the best compliment his arm has ever received.