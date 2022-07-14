Why Billionaires Seem Obsessed With Birth Rates

Let’s talk about that hot new topic screaming from the lips of Tech’s hottest billionaires: birth rates.

For some time, Elon Musk’s pinned tweet was about the declining birth rates in the United States. A man of conviction, Musk has sired at least ten children. Now Marc Andreesen of Andreessen Horowitz is in on the act. He recently went on Joe Rogan and had a wide ranging conversation that covered birth rates and eugenics.

So why are some of the richest people alive obsessed with the U.S. having more kids? On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard staff writer Edward Ongweso Jr. comes on to talk about longtermism and America’s history of being weird about who gets to have kids.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Why Are Elon Musk and Marc Andreesen Obsessed With Birth Rates?

