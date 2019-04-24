Why California Is Only Going to Keep Burning

Wildfires in California have been the worst in history these past few years. National coverage tends to focus on how the severity of these fires are the destructive result of climate change. But what often gets left out of the conversation is the company allegedly responsible for starting these fires. California-based writer and illustrator Susie Cagle wrote an article about how you can trace many wildfires in the state to one massive utility company: Pacific Gas and Electric. She explains that we have a major infrastructure problem: Old, unmaintained power lines are failing under the pressure of a growing state and more extreme weather. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sit down with Cagle to learn more.

