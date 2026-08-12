Why Cannabis Users Are Still Showing Up in ERs for Violent ‘Scromiting’

Back in December 2025, I wrote about how more and more people around the United States were getting into fits of vomiting so violent that they scream and puke at the same time. The act has been disgustingly named “scromiting,” or screaming vomiting. It seemed to be happening primarily among heavy marijuana users, people for whom weed had essentially become a dietary staple. Back then, I wrote about how cases were exploding.

According to a new CDC report, things have not exactly calmed down. But why the number has continued to rise is really what matters.

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As reported by the CDC, emergency-room visits involving cannabis hyperemesis syndrome took a big jump between September and October 2025, from 3.35 per 10,000 to 11.26 per 10,000. By May 2026, it jumped even further to 13.10 per 10,000. That jump can be partly attributed to the rollout of a specific medical billing code for the condition, meaning doctors now officially have a way to log in their databases that someone is puking and screaming like Linda Blair in The Exorcist because they got too high.

CDC Says Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Is Being Diagnosed More Often

It’s not that all of a sudden multiple millions of Americans have suddenly started using and immediately started overusing marijuana until it makes them violently ill. The CDC says the code change likely explains the sudden statistical explosion.

It doesn’t help that one of the big underlying problems isn’t the legalization and/or decriminalization of marijuana, but that THC levels are bonkers nowadays, having risen from four percent to around 16 percent since 1999. Some products, like Vapes and dabs, are highly concentrated. Some folks are just not capable of handling it all. The CDC found evidence that symptoms can appear within the first year of cannabis use, with young people ages 15 to 24 being disproportionately affected.

The symptoms are exactly as it sounds: violent vomiting, severe nausea, abdominal pain, and of course, the signature screaming, though that part is seemingly more of an anecdotal thing. Really, it’s just violent marijuana-induced vomiting. If you’re a heavy marijuana user, and you don’t want to scream and puke at the same time, consider cutting back just a tad.