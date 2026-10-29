Why ‘Cobwebbing’ Could Make Getting Over Your Ex a Whole Lot Easier, According to Psychologists

Breakups suck, and they suck even more when the person you’re trying to get over is still all over your phone.

Bumble helped popularize the term “cobwebbing,” a new name for something people have been doing after breakups for decades. As Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., explained in Psychology Today, the idea is to get rid of anything keeping you attached to an ex. Old photos, saved texts, the hoodie they left at your place six months ago. All the stuff you keep around even though the relationship ended months ago.

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Your phone is probably the worst offender. You can avoid seeing someone in person for months and still know what they did last Saturday, who they were with, and how happy they seem without you. All thanks to Instagram.

What Is ‘Cobwebbing’? The Breakup Trend That Could Help You Finally Move On.

Social psychologist Tara Marshall at McMaster University has spent years studying this behavior. Her latest research, involving nearly 800 participants across four studies, found that seeing an ex on social media increased sadness, jealousy, and breakup distress. Accidentally coming across their photos could be just as upsetting as deliberately looking them up. People who searched for their ex also felt worse the following day.

And the photos that hurt most weren’t necessarily romantic ones. Seeing an ex looking attractive or enjoying themselves without you was enough, even if there wasn’t a new partner anywhere in sight. Marshall said it can take just “one Instagram story or a tagged photo” to bring back feelings you’d been trying to get past.

Her earlier Facebook research found similar results. People who regularly checked their ex’s profiles reported greater longing and distress, along with lower personal growth after the breakup.

Cobwebbing starts with getting your ex off your phone. Mute or unfollow them, and consider deleting old messages and photos if you keep revisiting them. If deleting pictures from three years of your life feels excessive, move them somewhere you won’t accidentally find them while looking for a photo of your dog.

And then there’s all the stuff your ex left at your place. Lee suggests going through it in one sitting, before you spend another six months moving their things from one closet to another. He also recommends asking a friend to help, preferably someone who can talk you out of keeping a bunch of stuff you don’t even like just because it belonged to your ex.

Keeping an old concert ticket or birthday card doesn’t mean you’re still hung up on your ex. Some things have sentimental value, even after a relationship ends. But there’s a difference between keeping a few memories and spending every night scrolling through photos of someone you’re trying to forget.

You can keep the memories. You probably don’t need the hoodie.