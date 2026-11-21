Some of the most controversial South Park episodes have lampooned religion. Right now, five episodes are excluded from the show’s streaming package because of their depictions—or attempted depictions—of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. In fact, the last time creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone tried to do a show about Muhammad, Comedy Central bleeped out every reference to him. The episode hasn’t aired since.

And who could forget Parker and Stone’s famous Scientology episode, “Trapped in the Closet”? Isaac Hayes, who’d played Chef on South Park for nine seasons leading up to that and who was also a Scientologist, reportedly tried to get them to pull the show, to no avail. Four months later, Hayes parted ways with Parker and Stone and implied that they were bigots in a statement to the press.

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According to his son, somebody—who was presumably associated with the Church of Scientology—wrote the statement on his behalf.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone Once Revealed the South Park Episode They Weren’t Allowed to Make

But one religious organization was off-limits years earlier. “We wanted to do an episode with the Nation of Islam, a whole episode about that,” Stone revealed while appearing at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 1998. “And Comedy Central wouldn’t let us do it,” he continued.

As for the reasoning behind the decision, Stone said, “I mean, they were, like, fine with the humor and fine with all that, but they just, you know, feared that they would get bombed and we would get lynched.” Parker then interjected, “So we’re going to do it in the fall.” “Now we’ve got a little more clout, maybe we’ll be able to do it,” Stone suggested.

They still haven’t done an episode on the subject to this day, however.