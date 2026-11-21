On the morning of November 29, 2000, David Spade awoke to find his personal assistant, David “Skippy” Malloy, standing in his bedroom. When Spade asked what he was doing there, Malloy told him he’d gotten a call about Spade’s alarm being on. Before the conversation could go any further, Malloy punched Spade in the face and hit him with a stun gun. The six-foot-two, 300+-pound Malloy continued to attack Spade and make a bloody mess of his room until the comedian managed to run for the door.

A chase ensued from there, with Spade realizing that he couldn’t escape because the gate to his house was locked with a code. Luckily, Spade was able to fight Malloy off with some blows of his own and get back inside just in the nick of time. He then pulled a shotgun from underneath his bed and threatened to shoot Malloy if he didn’t leave. Malloy was eventually arrested and charged with burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

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Spade issued a statement shortly after the incident, saying, “David Malloy was a good friend of mine for five years. I believe he is a good person who is obviously mentally troubled right now. I can only hope that he seeks the help he needs to get well. My heart goes out to him.” For his part, Malloy blamed the assault on cocaine and was sentenced to five years’ probation and 480 hours of community service.

While appearing on WTF with Marc Maron in 2016, Spade revealed that Malloy had been upset over not getting Kevin Nealon’s role in Joe Dirt, which he and Malloy were editing the previous night. Spade also found out that Malloy had taken 100 Tylenol PMs and done an 8-ball of cocaine prior to arriving at his house—it was apparently the first time Malloy had ever used the drug. Evidently, Spade came dangerously close to being the victim of a murder-suicide. The two haven’t seen each other since.

You can listen to Spade recount the story to Howard Stern in the video below.