It seems every month has its own dating theory attached to it, and December is no exception. Falling during the holiday season, aka objectively one of the most romantic times of the year, many people reflect on their dating lives during this late autumn, early winter month.

From family festivities and social gatherings to the holiday gift shopping and cuffing season expectations, the pressure is on in December—and only the strongest couples survive. At least, according to the month’s dating theory.

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Here’s what the December theory says about your dating life.

What Is the December Theory in Dating?

According to the December dating theory, couples either break up or deepen their connection during this festive month.

“December theory is a theory that the month of December is a ‘make it or break it’ month for many relationships,” says Amber Lee, CEO & Co-Founder of Select Date Society. “This is when many casual dating relationships start to become official, and couples make holiday plans together. This is also when many couples decide to end their relationship and spend the holidays alone, often looking for a fresh start in the new year.”

The added pressure of commitment and the heavy social influence that’s present this time of year can make or break your relationship. Not to mention, between the stress of the season and potentially toxic family dynamics, many of us tend to regress during the holidays.

“Bottom line: December is a month where major relationship decisions get made!” Lee states.

Why December Triggers Romantic Reflection

The end of the year naturally causes us to reflect on the last several months, and oftentimes, this includes our dating lives. For some, this might mean leaving relationships that no longer serve them or their future. For others, it might mean deepening your commitment to your current partner by introducing them to the family, moving in, or even getting engaged.

Unfortunately, the holiday season can also stir up relationship anxiety by adding more pressure or involving family and friends in the mix.

“Many couples break up during this time because the events around the holiday season give them clarity,” says Lee. “If you are dating someone who wants to bring you home for the holidays, yet you cannot imagine introducing them to your friends, family, and colleagues, it shines a light on how you view the relationship.”

Even if you weren’t intentionally reflecting on your relationship or on the fence about leaving, the holiday stress might trigger doubts and ultimately reveal gaps in your connection.

“The pressure and stress of making holiday plans together may give you the push you need to have a break-up conversation that you have been avoiding,” Lee states. “For many people, this can be a challenging time to navigate, but they ultimately feel a relief when they let go of a relationship they were hanging on to for too long, and they feel excited about starting the new year as a new beginning!”

Of course, for some couples, this month is sacred—a time when they realize just how deeply committed they are to each other. In that case, the holidays and cuffing season as a whole will be that much sweeter.