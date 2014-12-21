Why Did a Woman Give a Rimjob to a Radio DJ For Mysteryland Tickets?

Remember that picture of a woman doing lines from another woman’s vagina at Ultra? Now we can add another genital-related fiasco to the heap of music festival embarassments. The latest scandal in the dance music world revolves around on-air rimjobs and whipped cream. In an apparently desperate bid for publicity, the Chilean affiliate of Spanish-language radio network Los 40 Principales held a contest asking listeners how far they would go to win tickets to Mysteryland—the dance music festival that originated in the Netherlands, and now has international editions in upstate New York in May and an hour outside of Santiago, Chile this weekend, December 19-21.

The “winner” was a woman who volunteered to lick whipped cream out of the posterior of a radio DJ, live on-air. On the ill-fated day, she came to the station and tongued the butthole of radio host Paul Hip. Hip’s face in the accompanying photo, which has since gone viral since posting on Wednesday, is pretty priceless.

Photo via live.mysteryland.com/Buzzfeed

Even in the most calm circumstances, festival blockbusters like Ultra, Electric Daisy Carnival or Tomorrowland are designed as epic turn-ups with increasingly spectacle-driven production values. Mysteryland is pretty restrained compared to some of its commercialized cousins; festival organizers pride themselves on their event’s tastefulness and its reputation as being an alternative to more brash offerings on the global festival circuit. Even as some of those festivals are less music-focused and more young adult playgrounds of inebriated debauchery amid a smattering of DJ sets, this particular stunt is out of character for the dance music festival scene.

Still, Mysteryland itself was not spared from the spin-out, despite its complete lack of affiliation with the contest. The photo briefly landed on the festival’s website thanks to a plug-in that aggregates relevant user-generated social media posts based on tags and mentions.

In a somewhat non-apology on Thursday, Los 40 Principales expressed sympathy to offended listeners and agreed it was a mistake to air the sex act as part of the ticket giveaway while reminding everyone that the poor decision was made by consenting adults. Too bad they’ve now become the butt of everyone’s jokes.

