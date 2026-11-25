A macabre crime scene unfolded when construction of a cricket field unearthed a series of ancient Roman artifacts: a bizarre burial practice in which an infant was stuffed into a jar alongside a songbird and a hen.

According to archaeological findings from Cotswold Archaeology ahead of the new Wendover Cricket Ground, excavators uncovered nine Roman-era graves at a farming settlement: four adult cremations and five child inhumations,

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While burying babies under a year old near homes, boundary ditches, or corn dryers was standard Roman practice, one grave was far more unusual than the rest. A shell-tempered jar was buried upside down with a nine-month-old child inside and the remains of an adult hen and a songbird near its opening.

Radiocarbon testing places the infant between 131 and 329 CE and the chicken between 237 and 346 CE. Because the jar sat inverted, the infant’s remains were near the surface and were disturbed over time, leaving them incomplete.

A Baby, a Chicken, and a Songbird Were Found in an Ancient Roman Grave. Here’s Why That Matters.

That sounds unusual, but burying infants inside some form of pottery was common at the time, though more so around the Mediterranean than in Roman Britain, where the jar may have symbolized the womb.

The parents might have been immigrants bringing their customs along with them. Chickens at this time were exotic status symbols as they had been recently introduced into the Roman world. They start appearing in graves as offerings and as meals for the dead.

Nearby graves also contained the bodies of a newborn and a six-month-old right next to corn dryers used for drying grain. Archaeologists suggest that the association with corn is probably not a coincidence, since it suggests that fertility rites were tied to harvests, threshing, and fermentation.