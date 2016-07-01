Why did Britain’s North vote to leave the European Union?

Outside of metropolitan cities, a majority of people in the small, disenfranchised towns in Northern England voted to leave the European Union. In the fallout from the referendum, many Remain voters have since accused those in the North of being racist or uninformed for voting Leave.

VICE News visited the town of Wigan in the North of England to speak to people about the outcome of Brexit and find out if claims of racism and bigotry informing the Leave vote were accurate.

