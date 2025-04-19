Why Didn’t Anyone Tell Me About This Indie Game About a Giant Police Officer You Can Apparently Romance?

If indie games ceased to exist, so would the games industry at large. I tell you, I find the most wonderful projects while casually looking for games to give a deserved spotlight. Today, it’s my distinct honor to introduce many of you to Militsioner. Which is a game about a town being watched by a giant police officer. Who can be romanced. So, yeah, the perfect game to highlight on a Saturday!

Play video

I’m usually quite talkative when it comes to weirdo indie games. But this time? I… I don’t know what to say. Except I need this immediately. You had me at “Immersive Sim,” but when you throw in a bizarre premise? I can’t help myself. Like a moth to a flame. So, let’s see what’s going on with this one. Steam, take it away! Tell ’em what features Militsioner will arrive with!

Videos by VICE

“Tamagotchi. Every character in the game, including the lawbringer, has a Tamagotchi-like mood system.

Dialogue system. Reactive system with free phrase selection.

Theft. The player can steal items from the streets, rob apartments, and shops.

Stealth. The Town is constantly watching. If you piss them off, they’re gonna threaten you with the police. But remember, they hate you as much as they hate the Giant.

Time. Time is the key. Everyone, from cars and trains to people and Giants, has their own life schedules.”

Screenshot: CRITICAL REFLEX

if you don’t love this indie game, we can never be friends

You know, though, the work does itself. Now, what the hell can I possibly say if that 11-minute gameplay preview and batshit insane list of features fails to sell you? It’s why we focus so heavily on indie games — you think any AAA executives would greenlight this? You’d be laughed out of the building. And you’d be right to double down on Militsioner‘s powers.

“Safe zones are the homes of the various characters in the city. They may choose to help and invite you in, depending on the strength of your relationship with them. Everything comes at a cost, and if relationships are strained, the player will have to find common ground with the sewer inhabitants.” Like, come on. SEWER INHABITANTS? The goofy giant cop is enough! Indie now, indie forever.