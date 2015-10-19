Why DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs Includes So Few Women, According To the DJs Who Made the List

Reading DJ Mag’s top 100 DJs list this year, it is quite obvious that the magazine is quite honestly, really worried about us all calling them sexist. So much so, that the caption under the highest female entry, Nervo, reads, “While some have questioned the lack of women in the Top 100 DJs poll, these DJ and production siblings have consistently placed in the upper reaches” — a quick “how can we be sexist?” for any doubters, or possible critics out there.

Not only that, but DJ Mag’s also went as far as to ask many of the top DJs in the list why they thought there weren’t more women on the list. It’s an admirable move—the publication having come under fire for misrepresenting the number of females in the industry before—so to ask DJs themselves how they account for the absence is a refreshingly head-on way of questioning the issue. As for the DJ’s responses? Well they were slightly more mixed. Some hit the nail on the head and recognized the wider issues at play, whereas others attributed the number of females on the list to slightly more questionable causes. Here are some of our favorite (for various reasons) responses….

Borgore

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“The same reason there aren’t as many women celebrated in top positions in other industries: systematic discrimination.”

A refreshingly on point response from a man with a track called “Act Like a Ho!”

What it’s like being a feminist and working for Borgore.

Above and Beyond

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“For the same reason there are more guys at gigs, guys get way more into this stuff than girls.”

Simple, succinct, and complete bollocks.

KSHMR

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“I’m not sure. I haven’t met many female producers but I’m happy to help any who want to learn.”

KSHMR hasn’t even met many female producers, but lovely to know he is happy to help any ladies out there who want to learn ;)

Blasterjaxx

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“Because men rule! No, seriously, we’ve got no idea.”

Right first time.

Dyro

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“Because there aren’t enough behind the decks!”

Probably the most popular response, the idea that the list is lacking in women due to there simply not being enough women DJs in existence.

Headhunterz

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“The DJ mag Top 100 mostly consists of people who produce, and sitting behind a computer programming music is not something that generally appeals to women, I believe. With this in the back of people’s minds, they tend to be sceptical towards women who DJ, with a few exceptions of course. DJing nowadays is, in my opinion, more of a showcase for the producer, and isn’t very technically challenging. So when you take away ‘producer’ from the showcase, you’re left with something that practically anyone could pull off.“

If there’s one thing women hate, it’s sitting behind a computer.

Fedde Le Grand

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“I think DJing has historically been a very male dominated area of music, but this is perpetuated by the idea that there aren’t many female DJs — but there are! I think its up to promoters to book them, for journalists to cover them, and for people to buy their tracks.”

Real talk Fedde.

Frontliner

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“Because maybe they spent too much time in Sephora and too little time on producing?“

For those not in the know, Sephora is a French cosmetic and beauty store — and Frontliner is a bloke who probably still calls every woman he meets “darling.”

Mike Candys

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“I guess it’s easier for guys to entertain people, especially at festivals. DJs need to be powerful, loud and outgoing – although I should point out that there are some great female DJs too.”

A man called Mike Candys here, pointing out how intrinsically better at entertaining people men are than women.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most concise and well put answer comes from two women DJs, Krewella…

Krewella

Why aren’t there more women in the Top 100 DJs poll?

“The electronic music industry can be daunting for women. If more women are willing to take big risks and be unafraid of the ridicule, double standards, and any other setbacks or troubles, we will (hopefully) slowly start to see more women releasing electronic music, playing shows and festivals, and thus ending up on the Top 100.“

