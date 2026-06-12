Why Do Rappers Beef? Fabolous Has a Theory: Women

Think back to any beef in hip-hop history: what were they about? Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s cold war was about a lot of complicated cultural and social issues packed with flat-out hate. Pusha T vs Birdman, then vs Lil Wayne, then vs Drake— those were all a matter of principle. But most often, the source of grudges can feel muddy and incoherent after a while. 50 Cent and Ja Rule have feuded for so long that you forget what they were fighting over in the first place.

So why do rappers beef with each other? According to Brooklyn’s own Fabolous, it’s actually all about women. During a guest appearance with Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East on Way Up With Angela Yee, Fab said “95 percent of the time” beefs are about “b*****s.” “It’s mostly [about] women more than money,” he said. “‘Cause everybody’s getting money in their own way in their own lane.”

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Jim Jones then elaborates, citing envy that a rapper might get with a woman another rapper wanted instead. Consequently, they start looking for a reason to battle with someone. “They might be mad at you for getting a b***h that they know they could never get. But now you got the b***h, and then they just mad at you,” he added.

Is There Truth to Most Rap Beef Being About Women?

There’s not a ton of confirmation on whether Fab’s claim holds weight. However, there are a few examples of rappers feuding with women at the center of the altercations. Funnily enough, that’s been the root of a lot of Drake beefs. For instance, his back-and-forth with A$AP Rocky frequently mentions Rihanna, one of Drake’s old flames. Even Rocky thinks their beef stems from his relationship.

“I thought [Drake] was my mans, I thought he was my dude,” he told Akademiks back in January 2026. “I first met him, and he seemed embraceful and s***. We went on tour with him. I think when I got with [Rihanna], he started throwing shots out of nowhere. I just woke up and felt like he was throwing subs and s***.”

Similarly, the infamous Meek Mill beef also saw Drake drag his friend and former love interest Nicki Minaj into the fray. “Is it a world tour or your girl’s tour?” from “Back to Back” is a direct shot at Meek’s relationship with Nicki at the time. Then, when the pair separated, Drake also mended fences with his old rival.