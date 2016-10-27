Why Do Russia Today Have a Dancehall MC Who Roasts All of Their Political Guests?

In one of the more bizarre moments of television you’ll see for a while, London dancehall MC Irah was enlisted last week by Russia Today’s Sam Delaney’s News Thing to welcome on an interviewee via the medium of song. The interviewee in question was, er, former mayor of London Ken Livingstone.



Pulling no punches, Irah, flanked by dancers and backed by a dancehall beat, accused old Ken of being “a cardboard Hitler,” asking “is he just as far right as Farage?” Ouch (but also, you know, fair play.)



Having also done a similar intro on the show for UKIP’s Paul Nuttall, Irah is carving out quite a niche as the MC of choice for musical political roastings. And seeing as how politics in 2016 has, to put it politely, absolutely fucking had it, we might as well get some enjoyment out of it via setting it to dancehall. Therefore, the logical conclusion is this: get Irah on Question Time, the world needs him.



Watch him introducing Ken Livingstone below:

