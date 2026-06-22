Why Doctors Say You Should Pay Attention to Your Toe Hair

Toe hair sits at the very bottom of the body hair conversation, and most people would like to keep it there. A doctor thinks that’s a mistake.

Dr. Aziz Elgindi, a medical doctor at Harley Street Hair Transplant Clinic, told Tyla that toe hair can function as a small but informative indicator of circulatory health. While his comments were directed at women specifically, the underlying biology applies regardless of sex. Hair follicles need a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients through the bloodstream to stay active. The feet and toes are as far from the heart as circulation gets, making them among the first places to reflect any changes in blood flow.

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“Most people treat toe hair as a cosmetic nuisance, but hair growth relies on blood supply, so a bit of fuzz on your toes can be a reassuring sign that circulation is reaching the very end of the body,” Dr. Elgindi explained.

Dr. Elgindi is clear that the signal here is change, not a fixed standard. If hair that was there before starts disappearing, patches develop, or one foot looks different from the other, that’s the part that warrants a closer look, especially when accompanied by cold, numb, or discolored feet. Many people have minimal or no toe hair their whole lives, and nothing is wrong. The body’s own history is the reference point.

The asymmetry point is where he gets specific. A gradual, even reduction in toe hair is unlikely to signal anything. A reduction happening on one side and not the other is a different situation.

Your Toe Hair Might Be Telling You Something About Your Health

On the lifestyle side, movement is the most accessible tool available. Dr. Elgindi recommends regular walking, getting up during long periods of sitting, and gentle lower-leg movement throughout the day. Ankle movement while seated, short walks after meals, and avoiding tight footwear all contribute. Smoking is one of the most significant negative factors for vascular health and has been consistently linked to circulation problems.

When should someone actually see a doctor? Dr. Elgindi says the threshold is sudden or clearly uneven changes, including rapid thinning, new bald patches on the lower legs or toes, or a distinct difference between one leg and the other that wasn’t previously there.

“The concern level increases significantly if these changes occur alongside symptoms such as persistent coldness, numbness, pain in the calves during walking, skin color changes or wounds that heal slowly,” he added.

It’s a strange thing to pay attention to. According to the research, it might be one of the more informative ones.