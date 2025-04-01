Why Does Gen Z Love Sex Parties?

As a society, we’ve become pretty open-minded when it comes to what goes in the bedroom. Some may even say we’re too transparent in our extracurricular activities. One of the growing trends in this movement can thank Gen Z for spearheading it: sex parties.

No, these aren’t the typical orgies you’re probably thinking about. According to Sssh.com founder, Angie Rowntree, these gatherings are gaining popularity because of everything that comes with it—not just the activity itself.

Videos by VICE

She told Newsweek that they are “more interested in the performance element.” That includes dressing up, perhaps in costumes, and the fact that these events put “an onus on consent and safety.”

Gen Z Loves Sex Parties—but Not for the Sex

As a whole, sex among Gen Z, which is people born between the mid-90s and early 2010s, is down by nearly every metric. Rowntree believes that the group values quality over quantity as a result of being “more clued-in on sex-positive discourse.”

Their desire for satisfaction doesn’t just come by way of physical activity, but rather the authenticity and the deeper connection along with open communication.

As a result, these new-age sex parties are becoming more prevalent. Rowntree believes that the excitement partygoers get from being vulnerable elevates the entire experience and “intimacy demands an elevated level of social and emotional intelligence that exceeds what most people are willing to offer on first dates.”

The organized efforts that go into a gathering like this along with the hoopla such as a themed event create an environment that Gen Z specifically is gravitating towards. Gone are the days of random hookups after one too many beers at your local dive bar.

“Today’s sex parties reflect a broader cultural shift,” Rowntree summed up. “One where Gen Z is less interested in traditional sexual norms but more open to alternative explorations of pleasure, community, and identity.”

Yeah, you definitely ain’t getting that at the Irish pub on the corner of your street.