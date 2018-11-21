Why don’t we ever call white extremists terrorists?

There have been at least 10 acts of terror carried out by white American men in the first 11 months of 2018 alone. But for some reason, we aren’t calling these guys terrorists.

That’s because, according to President Trump’s rules of engagement, terrorism seems like a word exclusively reserved for Muslims and immigrants.

Earlier this month, in the ramp-up to the 2018 midterm elections, Trump returned to the stump with a similar refrain: “We will keep the criminals, drug dealers, terrorists the hell out of our country.” He even released a comprehensive strategy for fighting terrorism that’s mostly about the border and the Middle East.

However, if we look at the data, it turns out that Trump’s set his eyes on the wrong target.

White men are responsible for 71 percent of extremist-related deaths in America over the last 10 years, according to the Anti-Defamation League. So if the president is truly going to fulfill his promise of protecting us from terror, he should really be protecting us from the men who look like him.

Cover photo: Dylann Roof appears in the Charleston County Court to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C.

