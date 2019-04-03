Why Facebook Banned White Nationalism and White Separatism

Last year, Motherboard broke a story that found that while Facebook banned “white supremacy” on its platform, it explicitly allowed “white nationalism” and “white separatism.” After their investigation—prompting significant backlash from civil rights groups and historians—Facebook recently decided to officially ban white nationalism and white separatism, acknowledging that there’s no meaningful difference between the three ideologies. It’s a major policy shift for Facebook that highlights the malleable nature of the company’s policies, which govern the speech of more than 2 billion users worldwide. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we hear from Motherboard’s Jason Koebler and Joseph Cox on their reporting around the story.

